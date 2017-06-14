Buy, Sell, Hold: 1 major event, 1 sector and 4 stocks are on investors’ radar today

Infosys

Brokerage: Bank of America Merrill Lynch | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,000

The global financial services firm said that information technology (IT) spends in financial services was a positive, but can take time to translate into projects. It is betting on innovation over consulting as a differentiator.

Larsen & Toubro

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,050

The brokerage highlighted that the management is seeing the start of a strong 4-5 year upcycle. The company took its market share in ordering to 30-45 percent in a weak market, its report added.

Brokerage: CIMB | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 1,750

The research firm said that the company’s further margin expansion would depend on infrastructure segment, which has been sluggish. It raised FY18-19 earnings per share (EPS) forecasts by 3-4 percent on lower interest expense.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 2,060

The brokerage reiterated the rating on the back of domestic pick-up and steady profitability.

Telecom

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs

The global brokerage house said that Bharti added more subscribers than Reliance Jio for the first time, but there was no uptick in mobile number portability (MNP). Incremental subscriber additions for Jio is likely to remain challenged, it added. Further, GS said that trends for Bharti were strong and market share for smaller telcos were mostly at risk.

Godrej Cons

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 2,070

The research firm said that Godrej Consumer was on a solid footing before the rollout of goods and services tax (GST). It believes transition stock losses due to GST will be insignificant, it added. Further, it expects the company to continue to deliver earnings growth ahead of peers.

Vedanta

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 311

Macquarie highlighted that the company is its top pick in the Indian metal sector.

RBI Circular on NPA Resolution

Brokerage: CLSA

CLSA said that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) focus is on resolve top 12 accounts that are 25 percent of non-performing loans (NPLs). Further, it said, the focus will be on sectors like steel, which lead NPLs as well as power sector and large-stressed corporates. The resolution package will give a clearer path to stressed loan reduction despite upfront haircuts. Assuming the 25 percent NPL resolution with 60 percent haircuts, there is 8 percent upside to FY19 adjusted net worth.

For PSU banks, the government is likely to link capital infusions with performance with respect to NPA resolution. Going forward, the better asset quality will be a positive for PSU banks and private banks where stressed loan ratios are high.

It has ICICI Bank as the top pick in the sectors given the valuation discount to peers, while among PSU banks, it prefers State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda even as Tier-II banks may benefit more.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

The brokerage estimates that two large steel companies account for over 50 percent of 12 accounts. Further, it estimates 40-60 percent provisions needed on steel accounts and even larger provision for others. It believes that only ICICI Bank will not need further dilution to provide for haircuts.

Brokerage: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

The global research firm termed the bankruptcy code invoked by the central bank as a long term positive. It believes that most private players have already initiated insolvency resolution process under the said Code. It assumes banks have made provisions of 40/10 percent on reported NPLs and restructured book. Going ahead, the government may have to recapitalize PSU banks after write down due to possible haircuts.

Large lenders like SBI are better placed to benefit from this theme, while private banks with better provisioning like HDFC Bank, Yes Bank remain the top picks.

Brokerage: JPMorgan