App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 04, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 5102: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Schaeffler India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5102 in its research report dated August 30, 2017

Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 5102: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Schaeffler India

Schaeffler India, a leader in cylindrical and spherical roller bearings, has announced merger of its group companies INA Bearings (leader in needle roller bearings) and LuK India (a clutch and transmission component systems player for automotive systems) with itself. The merger will create a combined entity of INR35.7bn in revenue, having EBITDA of INR5.68bn and PAT of INR3.24bn.

Outlook

It stands to further gain from capex of ~INR7.5‐10bn planned over next 5 years as a group. We maintain ‘BUY’ based on target multiple of 28x CY18E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Schaeffler India

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.