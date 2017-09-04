App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 04, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 5000: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Schaeffler India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5000 in its research report dated 31 August 2017.

Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 5000: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Schaeffler India

Schaeffler Group announced merger of its unlisted subsidiaries i.e. INA Bearings (INA) and Luk India (LuK) into the listed subsidiary Schaeffler India (SCHFL), to form a single India wide entity.  The consideration will be paid through share swap, resulting in an increase in parent  company’s holding to 74.1% (vs 51.3 %).The transaction value  is pegged  at INR 62bn, valu ing the combined entity at  PE of  48x CY16 (32% premium to  SCHFL ) and EVE of 23x  CY16 (8% premium to SCHFL ).

Outlook

We continue to maintain BUY rating with TP of INR 5,000 as we forecast 11% /19% sales/net  profit CAGR over CY16 - 18E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #Schaeffler India

