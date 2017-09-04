Buy Schaeffler India; target of Rs 5000: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Schaeffler India

Schaeffler Group announced merger of its unlisted subsidiaries i.e. INA Bearings (INA) and Luk India (LuK) into the listed subsidiary Schaeffler India (SCHFL), to form a single India wide entity. The consideration will be paid through share swap, resulting in an increase in parent company’s holding to 74.1% (vs 51.3 %).The transaction value is pegged at INR 62bn, valu ing the combined entity at PE of 48x CY16 (32% premium to SCHFL ) and EVE of 23x CY16 (8% premium to SCHFL ).

Outlook

We continue to maintain BUY rating with TP of INR 5,000 as we forecast 11% /19% sales/net profit CAGR over CY16 - 18E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.