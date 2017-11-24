App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 24, 2017 10:23 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy SBI, ICICI Bank, L&T; sell Graphite India: Sudarshan Sukhani

According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one may buy State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Larsen and Toubro.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Bank are part of the banking Index. They are in the same consolidation that the Bank Nifty is in and both for me are buying opportunities."

"Most of the tech stocks are buying opportunities – Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, the smaller one like Hexaware Technologies, this entire sector is upbeat and whatever gains we get is different. It could be small because tech is low beta, but it is worth buying."

"PSU Banks are not a favourite, if at all we look at then Vijaya Bank, State Bank of India which is far better, I would avoid Bank of India. Dewan Housing Finance Corporation is an opportunity."

"Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is a buying opportunity. Reliance Industries is a buy even at current levels."

Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani
Technical Analyst|s2analytics.com

"Graphite India's big rally is probably coming to an end, wide range bars, big declines that tells distribution and smart money is selling. If anyone has it as a momentum play sell and get out."

"NBFCs do seem to be coming out of that brief correction. It does appear that consolidation we are seeing in stocks like Edelweiss Financial Services could break on the upside. These are now coming as buys," he added.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.