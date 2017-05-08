App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sanofi India; target of Rs 4850: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Sanofi India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4850 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.

Buy Sanofi India; target of Rs 4850: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Sanofi India


Sanofi India (SANL) reported weak 1QCY17 results. Revenue declined 9.1% YoY to INR 5.5b (8% belowest.). EBITDA fell 21% YoY to INR 1b (24% below est.), with the margin contracting to 18.4% from 23.7% in 1QCY16. PAT of INR 600m (-25.6% YoY) too missed our estimate by 25% due to lower export volumes and an adverse impact of INR appreciation v/s euro.


Outlook


We model growth of 12% in sales, 14% in EBITDA and 16% in earnings over CY16-18E. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR 4,850 @ 28x CY18E (v/s INR 5,000 @ 28x 1HCY18E). We cut CY17E/CY18E EPS by 17/8.6% on the back of impact of price control and demonetization.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

