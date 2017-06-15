Buy Sanghi Industries; target of Rs 115: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Sanghi Industries

Sanghi Industries Ltd (SNGI), a flagship company of The Ravi Sanghi Group, possesses one of the largest integrated single stream cement plant with a clinker capacity of 3.3 MTPA, grinding capacity of 4.1 MTPA and a captive power plant (CPP) of 63 MW at Kutch. The company is one of the lowest cost producer of cement on account of proximity to limestone mines, lignite and fly ash sources coupled with power sourcing through CPP.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on Sanghi Industries Ltd with a “BUY” rating and value the company at an EV/ton of $90 on FY19E and arrive at a target price of INR 115/share translating into an upside of 40.24% from CMP of INR 82/share.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.