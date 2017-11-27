App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 416: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 416 in its research report dated November 20, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Sadbhav Engineering


Sadbhav’s (SEL) Q2FY18 standalone revenue (up 13% YoY) was below consensus/our estimates due to decline in irrigation revenue. EBITDA margin increased by 75 bps YoY at 11.4% driven by better phase of execution in road EPC projects. PAT was up 81% YoY at Rs 335 mn helped by lower interest cost on debt reduction and negligible tax rate due to MAT credit entitlement. Company booked orders of ~Rs 1.4 bn in Q2, Rs 8 bn in Oct’17 and declared lowest bidder (L1) in projects worth ~Rs 9.4 bn. Order backlog (incl. L1 positions) at Rs 95 bn (up 52% YoY) provides good growth visibility till FY19.


Outlook


We maintain our FY18E/19E standalone EPS at Rs 14.6 and Rs 15.5. We raise our target multiple to 18x (15x earlier) on improved sector outlook on Bharatmala program, which provides growth visibility beyond FY19. Our revised SoTP-based TP stands at Rs 416 (standalone at Rs 278/sh on 18x FY19E and BOT at Rs 138/sh) vs. Rs 336 earlier.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Sadbhav Engineering

