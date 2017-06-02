Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 388: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 388 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Sadbhav Engineering
Sadbhav Engineering (SEL) posted strong Q4FY17 numbers with revenue at INR10.3bn jumping 20% YoY driven by execution in EPC projects won in FY16 gathering pace. While interest cost rose 21% YoY due to repayment of mobilisation advance to NHAI, lower tax rate led to adjusted PAT catapulting 129% YoY to INR 682mn.
Outlook
Traffic on BOT projects grew 3% YoY post demonetisation impact. SEL's book-to-bill stands at 2.3x. While execution of hybrid annuity (HAM) projects will boost FY18 top line, we believe order inflows remain key catalyst for earnings. Maintain ‘BUY’ with SOTP-based target price of INR 388.
