App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 388: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 388 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 388: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Sadbhav Engineering


Sadbhav Engineering (SEL) posted strong Q4FY17 numbers with revenue at INR10.3bn jumping 20% YoY driven by execution in EPC projects won in FY16 gathering pace. While interest cost rose 21% YoY due to repayment of mobilisation advance to NHAI, lower tax rate led to adjusted PAT catapulting 129% YoY to INR 682mn.


Outlook


Traffic on BOT projects grew 3% YoY post demonetisation impact. SEL's book-to-bill stands at 2.3x. While execution of hybrid annuity (HAM) projects will boost FY18 top line, we believe order inflows remain key catalyst for earnings. Maintain ‘BUY’ with SOTP-based target price of INR 388.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Sadbhav Engineering

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.