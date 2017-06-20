App
Jun 20, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 388: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 388 in its research report dated June 19, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Sadbhav Engineering


With work on projects won in FY16 in full swing, SEL posted strong revenues in H2FY17. With work on 2 more projects expected to commence over the next month, management expects to sustain healthy execution pace and has guided for INR 38bn plus top line in FY18.


Outlook


Improving top line, healthy BOT portfolio and best-in-class execution skills render SEL an attractive bet. We expect: (a) higher order intake in the EPC arm; and (b) better cash flow generation in the BOT subsidiary, to trigger re-rating. We maintain ‘BUY’ with SOTP-based target price of INR 388 (INR 161 from EPC business at 16x FY19E P/E and balance from DCF valuation of BOT projects).


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Sadbhav Engineering

