Jun 03, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 360: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated June 01, 2017.

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 360: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Sadbhav Engineering


SEL reported 4QFY17 RPAT beat of 64%, led by strong revenue growth (20.4% YoY). Revenue is expected to ramp up further, as execution of three (out of seven) HAM projects has begun, two more projects will start contributing from 2QFY18E and the balance two by 3QFY18E.


Outlook


SEL has maintained its FY18E revenue guidance of Rs 38bn+. We cut FY18-19E EPS by 4-7% to factor in higher interest/taxes. Upgrade SEL to BUY from NEU with a TP of Rs 360/sh.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

