you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 06:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy S H Kelkar and Co; target of Rs 367: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on S H Kelkar and Co. has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 367 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Buy S H Kelkar and Co; target of Rs 367: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on S H Kelkar and Co.


SHKs consolidated revenue de-grew 7% YoY to INR 2,475m (est: INR 2,844m). Fragrance business de-grew by 15% YoY while Flavor business grew by 118% YoY for 4QFY17. EBITDA margins declined by 130bp to 14.9% mainly due to negative operating leverage despite gross margins improving by 60bp. EBITDA de-grew by 14% to INR370m on YoY basis.


Outlook


We believe that slowdown in fragrance business is temporary and remain confident about its structural growth. In view of some impact continuing in 1HFY18, we cut our earnings estimates by 5%/6% for FY18/FY19 and expect SHK to post revenue and PAT CAGR of 18% and 30% over FY17-19E. We maintain Buy with a target price of INR 367 (30x FY19E EPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #S H Kelkar & Company

