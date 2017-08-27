App
Aug 23, 2017 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rural Electrification Corporation; target of Rs 200: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Rural Electrification Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated August 17, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Rural Electrification Corporation


Q1FY18 was subdued marked by 15 bps QoQ decline in margin to 4.4% and marginal deterioration in asset quality. GNPAs increased ~19 bps QoQ at 2.6% and coverage ratio remained flat at ~34%. PAT was lower than expected at Rs 13 bn (down 8.4% YoY) due to lower NII (down ~9% YoY) and higher provisions. On positive front, loan growth revived (up 10% YoY).


Outlook


As indicated earlier, the management expects FY18 loan growth to be ~15% driven by renewables. It expects to clock Rs 100-120 bn of renewable loan sanctions and ~Rs 50 bn of disbursements in FY18. Lending to private sector will be under watch, as CAG recently has flagged lack of proper due diligence by PFC and REC on loans given to private power producers over FY14-16; however, the management has refuted these claims.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Rural Electrification Corporation

