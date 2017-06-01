Buy Rupa & Company; target of Rs 425: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Rupa & Company

The Indian innerwear market is shifting from a price sensitive market to a fashion quotient market. Subsequently, Rupa has gradually shifted from mass segment products to the premium segment with strategic tie-ups with various foreign brands.

Outlook

Rupa’s enhanced product portfolio would spur revenue growth. The gradual shift from mass segment products to higher margin premium segment products prompts us to give a BUY rating, with target price of Rs 425 (2.5X FY19E market cap/sales).

