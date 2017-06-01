App
Jun 01, 2017 04:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rupa & Company; target of Rs 425: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Rupa & Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Rupa & Company


The Indian innerwear market is shifting from a price sensitive market to a fashion quotient market. Subsequently, Rupa has gradually shifted from mass segment products to the premium segment with strategic tie-ups with various foreign brands.


Outlook


Rupa’s enhanced product portfolio would spur revenue growth. The gradual shift from mass segment products to higher margin premium segment products prompts us to give a BUY rating, with target price of Rs 425 (2.5X FY19E market cap/sales).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

