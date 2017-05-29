App
May 29, 2017 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 875: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Repco Home Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 875 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 875: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Repco Home Finance


Repco Home Finance (RHF) reported encouraging Q4FY17 performance post 2 uncharacteristically soft quarters. Key quarter highlight was the strong NIMs (funding cost benefit). This, along with improving growth trajectory—disbursements up >30% QoQ, albeit on a low base and AUM growth of 3.3% QoQ—led to strong revenue traction (NII up 15% QoQ).


Outlook


We expect RHF to benefit from growth opportunities in mortgage finance, particularly in the non‐salaried segment and tier II/III locations. We estimate it to log loan CAGR of >20%, leading to ~20% earnings CAGR (despite DTL) over FY17‐19E, with 2.2% RoA and 18.0% RoE. The stock is trading at 3.2x FY19E P/ABV and 18.6x FY19E P/E. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with target price of INR 875.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Repco Home Finance

