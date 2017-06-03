App
Jun 03, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 865: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Repco Home Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 865 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 865: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Repco Home Finance


The loan book grew by 3% QoQ to Rs 89.4 bn. Cost to Income increased due to one-time leave encashment provisioning. Mix between self-employed/salaried customers was stable at 60/40%. Credit cost was lower than expectations at Rs 115.9mn (+19.5% QoQ). Overall, PAT increased 9% QoQ (19% YoY) to Rs 505 mn.


Outlook


Factors like low mortgage penetration, govt’s impetus on ‘Housing for All’ and incentives for affordable housing bode well for the co. Owing to an improvement in asset quality, we upgrade our PAT estimates by 10/2% for FY18/19E respectively. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 865 (3.4x Mar-19E ABV of Rs 254).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Repco Home Finance

