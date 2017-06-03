Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 865: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is bullish on Repco Home Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 865 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.
HDFC Securities' research report on Repco Home Finance
The loan book grew by 3% QoQ to Rs 89.4 bn. Cost to Income increased due to one-time leave encashment provisioning. Mix between self-employed/salaried customers was stable at 60/40%. Credit cost was lower than expectations at Rs 115.9mn (+19.5% QoQ). Overall, PAT increased 9% QoQ (19% YoY) to Rs 505 mn.
Outlook
Factors like low mortgage penetration, govt’s impetus on ‘Housing for All’ and incentives for affordable housing bode well for the co. Owing to an improvement in asset quality, we upgrade our PAT estimates by 10/2% for FY18/19E respectively. Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 865 (3.4x Mar-19E ABV of Rs 254).
