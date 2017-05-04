App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1600: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Reliance Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1600 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1600: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Reliance Industries


RIL’s standalone PAT at Rs 81.5 bn washigher than our/ Street estimate of Rs 79/80 bn, driven by strong operational performance in cyclical businesses. GRM was strong at USD 11.5/bl (up USD 1.7/bl QoQ), despite benchmark GRM declining USD 0.3/bl and crude weakening leading to inventory loss.


Outlook


RIL aims to fully commission all downstream projects by Dec ’17, and realize full benefit of expansion from Q4FY18. We raise our TP to Rs 1,600 (Rs 1,330 earlier) to reflect (a) higher EV/E of 7x (6.5x earlier) given our conservative margin assumptions, and (b) rollover of TP to Mar ’18. Valuations to be supported by (a) RJio’s strong conversion from free to paid services, (b) FCF of USD 3.5 bn. BUY.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Recommendations #Reliance Industries

