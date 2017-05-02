Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1584: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Reliance Industries

RIL reported highest quarterly profit (↑12.8% YoY) in Q4FY17 on a standalone basis led by strong GRM (USD11.5/bbl) coupled with lower finance charges (↓60% YoY) and lower tax rate of 18.5% (24.5% in Q4FY16). Gross refining margin (GRM) improved to USD11.5/bbl from USD10.8/bbl in Q4FY16. RIL’s GRM premium over Singapore complex GRM widened to USD5.1/bbl from USD4.1/bbl in Q3FY17.

Outlook

Overall, we expect RIL outperformance on full commissioning of core sector projects. Hence, we assign BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs 1,584 using sum of the parts (SOTP) valuation methodology wherein we value it standalone business at Rs 1,221 (P/E of 10.0x for FY19E) and investments at Rs 363.

