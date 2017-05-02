App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 02, 2017 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1584: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services is bullish on Reliance Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1584 in its research report dated April 28, 2017.

Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1584: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on Reliance Industries


RIL reported highest quarterly profit (↑12.8% YoY) in Q4FY17 on a standalone basis led by strong GRM (USD11.5/bbl) coupled with lower finance charges (↓60% YoY) and lower tax rate of 18.5% (24.5% in Q4FY16). Gross refining margin (GRM) improved to USD11.5/bbl from USD10.8/bbl in Q4FY16. RIL’s GRM premium over Singapore complex GRM widened to USD5.1/bbl from USD4.1/bbl in Q3FY17.


Outlook


Overall, we expect RIL outperformance on full commissioning of core sector projects. Hence, we assign BUY rating on the stock with a TP of Rs 1,584 using sum of the parts (SOTP) valuation methodology wherein we value it standalone business at Rs 1,221 (P/E of 10.0x for FY19E) and investments at Rs 363.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Geojit Financial services #Recommendations #Reliance Industries

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.