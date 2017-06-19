Buy Reliance Industries, Adani Ports: Sudarshan Sukhani

App
Jun 19, 2017 03:07 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com advises buying Reliance Industries and Adani Ports.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Most good quality largecaps are buying opportunities. That is the reason why we are upbeat on the Nifty or you could look at it the other way round. However, among the midcaps also, there are a lot of stocks that are now coming out of that mild 5-10 day correction that we saw. So the first of the buying idea is Adani Ports which is already willing to go higher. It was in a trading range as the Nifty was and now appears to have broken out of that range."

"Second is HDFC Bank. It was in a narrow range for two to three days and probably is looking at higher levels. A short sell is Oil India. This market is clearly not available for short selling but if you do want to, here is a stock that is not doing anything. So, mainly focus on the buying and stay with the strong stocks."

"Reliance Industries is a buy for everyone who does not have this stock in their portfolio. We are looking at much higher and much more ambitious levels. I can’t comment on a day trade today but it could simply stall. However, for anyone it is a buy," he added.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

