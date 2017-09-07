App
Sep 07, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Reliance Capital; target of Rs 871: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Reliance Capital has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 871 in its research report dated 04 September 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Reliance Capital

Reliance Home Finance is set to be listed and in this context we met Mr. Ravindra Sudhalkar, CEO, Reliance Home Finance (RHF), to gain insights in the company’s performance on critical parameters and its strategy going ahead. Key takeaways: (1) focus on retail home loans to sustain riding government’s housing push (to rise to 60% over 2 years from 54% currently). This, along with niche in self employed LAP segment, will sustain growth momentum.

Outlook

we have built in value of INR33.6bn, assigning 2.2x FY19 P/BV to reliance home finance. This translates into INR137 per share (15.6% of RCAPT target price).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Reliance Capital

