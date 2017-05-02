Buy Reliance Capital; target of Rs 740: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Reliance Capital

The life insurance business consolidation is over with a shifting product mix and higher non par portfolio provisions. Hence, we expect better profits in FY18. Healthy growth is seen in the AMC business with strong capital markets and excess demonetisation savings, both pushing up the AUM growth.

Outlook

Our SoTP based target price of Rs 740 fetches a target multiple at 1.1x FY19E P/ABV, which is still reasonable. Accordingly, we maintain our BUY rating revising our target price to Rs 740 vs. Rs 540 earlier on an SoTP basis, building in a 10% holding company discount.

