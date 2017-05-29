Buy Reliance Capital; target of Rs 718: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Reliance Capital

Reliance Communication’s bonds - GCX maturing 2019 - amounting to $300 million corrected significantly from highs, post Icra and CARE downgraded its rating. High interest coverage ratio and future revenue pressure due to competition is adding to concerns.

Outlook

We revise our earlier SoTP based target price of Rs 740 to Rs 718 by raising holding company discount to 15% vs. 10% earlier to incorporate group exposure pain. Maintain BUY and advise accumulation only in a gradual manner.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.