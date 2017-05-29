Buy Reliance Capital; target of Rs 718: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct is bullish on Reliance Capital has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 718 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.
ICICI Direct's research report on Reliance Capital
Reliance Communication’s bonds - GCX maturing 2019 - amounting to $300 million corrected significantly from highs, post Icra and CARE downgraded its rating. High interest coverage ratio and future revenue pressure due to competition is adding to concerns.
Outlook
We revise our earlier SoTP based target price of Rs 740 to Rs 718 by raising holding company discount to 15% vs. 10% earlier to incorporate group exposure pain. Maintain BUY and advise accumulation only in a gradual manner.
