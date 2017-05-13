App
Stocks
Stocks
May 13, 2017 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy real estate stocks at lower levels: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com advises buying real estate stocks at lower levels.

Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, “Real estate also remains a buy and it has been moving sideways for last 5-8 sessions, so that also qualifies as a correction. What today has shown is that if the Nifty dips, this is one of the first places you look at, but obviously these stocks will also correct at some point, so yes they remain a buy.”

“I would much rather buy them at lower levels rather than once they have rallied 5-6 sessions. So, everything possibly needs to cool off a bit before you enter.”

tags #Ashwani Gujral

