Jun 08, 2017 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy RCI Industries & Technologies; target of Rs 350: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on RCI Industries & Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated June 07, 2017.

Buy RCI Industries & Technologies; target of Rs 350: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on RCI Industries & Technologies


EBITDA grew a significant 232% y/y to Rs. 281m (Rs. 85m). The EBITDA margin expanded 336bps to 5.15%. The growth in EBITDA and margin expansion is chiefly attributable to the company’s shift from trading to manufacturing.


Outlook


We recommend a Strong Buy on RCI, with a target price of Rs. 350, offering 105% potential. Our target price is based on PE. At the CMP of Rs 170, the stock is trading at 4.7x and 3.5x FY18e and FY19e EPS respectively. The company’s focus on manufacturing, shift in product mix and positive operating cash-flows would get a PE valuation of 7.5x FY19e EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

