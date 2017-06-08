Buy RCI Industries & Technologies; target of Rs 350: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on RCI Industries & Technologies

EBITDA grew a significant 232% y/y to Rs. 281m (Rs. 85m). The EBITDA margin expanded 336bps to 5.15%. The growth in EBITDA and margin expansion is chiefly attributable to the company’s shift from trading to manufacturing.

Outlook

We recommend a Strong Buy on RCI, with a target price of Rs. 350, offering 105% potential. Our target price is based on PE. At the CMP of Rs 170, the stock is trading at 4.7x and 3.5x FY18e and FY19e EPS respectively. The company’s focus on manufacturing, shift in product mix and positive operating cash-flows would get a PE valuation of 7.5x FY19e EPS.

