App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 15, 2017 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rane (Madras) Ltd; target of Rs 637: Way2wealth

Way2wealth is bullish on Rane (Madras) Ltd has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 637 in its research report dated June 12, 2017.

Buy Rane (Madras) Ltd; target of Rs 637: Way2wealth

Way2wealth's research report on Rane (Madras) Ltd


During the year, the Company witnessed strong demand from Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle segments for its steering and linkages division. The Company is also seeing higher demand for its diecasting products from International and Indian customers. Its second Die casting plant in Hyderabad has ramped up production which has resulted in robust volume growth in FY17.


Outlook


At Rs 466, RML is trading at a PE of 9.5x FY19E and EV/EBITDA of 5.1x FY19E. We find RML’s current valuation attractive given a) High quality business run by Strong pedigree management with world class manufacturing facilities serving top notch global customers 2)65% PAT CAGR over FY17-19E b) ROE expansion from 11.2% to 23.5% over FY17-19. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock and a target price Rs 637 (13xFY19 PER).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Rane Madras #Recommendations #Way2Wealth

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.