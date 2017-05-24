App
May 24, 2017 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss is bullish on Ramkrishna Forgings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 525: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Ramkrishna Forgings


RKFL’s revenue jumped a strong 28%, in line with our estimate. Overall, realisations improved 10% to 114/kg led by higher supplies of heavy forging components from the new press. As a result, margin improved 50bps to 19.5%. PAT, however, came 20% below estimate primarily due to higher-than-expected interest cost.


Outlook


This, we believe, will lend heft to its medium to long-term growth trajectory. We maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR 525. The stock currently trades at P/E of 18.9 and 12.3 FY18E and FY19E EPS, respectively.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Ramkrishna Forgings #Recommendations

