Buy Ramkrishna Forgings; target of Rs 525: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Ramkrishna Forgings

RKFL’s revenue jumped a strong 28%, in line with our estimate. Overall, realisations improved 10% to 114/kg led by higher supplies of heavy forging components from the new press. As a result, margin improved 50bps to 19.5%. PAT, however, came 20% below estimate primarily due to higher-than-expected interest cost.

Outlook

This, we believe, will lend heft to its medium to long-term growth trajectory. We maintain ‘BUY’ with target price of INR 525. The stock currently trades at P/E of 18.9 and 12.3 FY18E and FY19E EPS, respectively.

