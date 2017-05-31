App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 31, 2017 04:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ramco Cements; target of Rs 809: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Ramco Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 809 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Buy Ramco Cements; target of Rs 809: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Ramco Cements


The cement production in the Southern region remained flattish during the quarter on account of restriction on sand availability and subdued infrastructure spending in Tamil Nadu due to of political issues.


Outlook


With an expected net debt of INR 3664 mn by FY19E, the company trades at an EV/EBITDA of 11.3x and EV/ton of $156. On account of i.) outperforming volume growth, ii.) most efficient cost structure, iii.) healthy balance sheet, and iv) robust return ratios; we value The Ramco Cements Ltd at an EV/EBITDA of 13x on FY19E arriving at a target price of INR 809/share. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Ramco Cements #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.