you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 16, 2017 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ramco Cements; target of Rs 790: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on Ramco Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report dated November 03, 2017.

Centrum's research report on Ramco Cements


We maintain our Buy rating on Ramco Cements (TRCL) and with a revised TP to Rs790. During Q2FY18, despite weak demand in Tamil Nadu and Kerala markets, TRCL delivered 6% YoY volume growth and unitary EBIDTA of Rs1229/MT (though down 21% YoY on its peak performance last year). We remain bullish on the company owing to strong demand outlook for AP/Telangana and east markets, and expected recovery in Tamil Nadu and Kerala markets.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating, with a revised TP of Rs790 (12x FY19E EBITDA). Key downside risks: lower-than-expected demand and price growth and a sharp spike in energy and freight costs.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

