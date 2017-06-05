App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 05, 2017 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ramco Cements; target of Rs 760: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities is bullish on Ramco Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 760 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Ramco Cements; target of Rs 760: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on Ramco Cements


Despite strong sales volume, Ramco Cements (RCL) has reported a lower-than-estimated operating performance in 4QFY17 primarily due to sharp surge in operating cost per tonne to Rs 3,398 (+8.5% YoY and +1.1% QoQ). Its EBITDA declined by 23% YoY and 9% QoQ to Rs 2.4bn vs. our estimate of Rs 2.7bn.


Outlook


Trimming down our EBITDA estimate by 12% and 8% for FY18E and FY19E, respectively to factor in subdued realizations, we continue to maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised Target Price of Rs 760.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Ramco Cements #Recommendations #Reliance Securities

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.