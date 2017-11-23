App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 23, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rama Steel Tubes; target of Rs 235: Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services is bullish on Rama Steel Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 235 in its research report dated November 23, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Joindre Capital Services's research report on Rama Steel Tubes


Incorporated in 1974, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. (Rama Steel), is one of the major player in the steel pipe tube in India. Having started with around 10,000 tonnes capacity at single location, today RSTL has a presence in three locations with total capacity of 1.32 lac tonnes annually. RSTL is primarily engaged into the manufacturing of ERW black round pipes, galvanized pipes, pre-galvanized pipes, steel sheets and structures. It products are sold under the brand name “TTT Rama”.

Outlook
Hence we believe that at the current price of 181 the RSTL stock looks undervalued at a PE of 12x and 8x based of FY19E and FY20E and should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 235 over the next 12 to 15 months.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Joindre Capital Services #Rama Steel Tubes #Recommendations

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.