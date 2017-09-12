App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 12, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rama Steel Tubes; target of Rs 207: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Rama Steel Tubes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 207 in its research report dated 12 September 2017.

Buy Rama Steel Tubes; target of Rs 207: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Rama Steel Tubes

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd (RST) reported a better than expected financial performance for Q1 FY18. During the quarter, net sales increased 11% y/y to Rs 729m. Q1 FY18 EBITDA increased 23% to Rs 67m (Rs 55m a year ago) while the EBITDA margin came at 7.4%. Improvement in EBITDA Margins was mainly contributed by reduced power cost. The commission of solar plant at Khopoli has reaped the benefit for the Company and has reduced its power cost. As per management, this has helped the Company to achieve operational efficiency and increase EBITDA Margin by 0.5-0.7%.

Outlook

We recommend a Strong Buy on the stock with our price target of Rs 207 (21x FY19e EPS), a 27% upside.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Rama Steel Tubes #Recommendations

