Apr 05, 2017 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Rallis India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated April 05, 2017.

ICICI Direct's report on Rallis India

Union Budget 2017-18 delivered on its expectations with a clear focus on achieving its vision to double farm income by 2022. Due emphasis was given to both productivity and better farm realisations. Total allocation towards agriculture & farmer welfare was increased 16% YoY to Rs 41,855 crore in FY18E.

Outlook

Rallis also has robust return ratios with average FY16-19E RoCE & RoIC at 22% & 34%, respectively. We value Rallis at Rs 300 i.e. 25x P/E on FY19E EPS of Rs 12.0. We have a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300. Rallis is indeed a stock worth holding in one’s portfolio with a long term investment horizon.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

