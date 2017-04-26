Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on Rallis India

Rallis India (Rallis) reported a muted performance in a seasonally weak quarter i.e. Q4FY17. Sales in the standalone business (agrochemical) were flat at Rs 328 crore largely tracking muted NE monsoon in southern India and consequent drop in paddy acreages. In Q4FY17, consolidated revenues came in at Rs 348.1 crore, down 1.2% YoY.

Outlook

Going forward, on a consolidated basis, we expect revenues to grow at 10.5% CAGR in FY17-19E to Rs 2024.5 crore in FY19E (Rs 1659.3 crore in FY17). We expect EBITDA, PAT to grow at a CAGR of 15.8%, 13.7%, respectively, in FY17-19E. We continue to value Rallis at Rs 300 i.e. 25x P/E on FY19 EPS of Rs 12.0 and assign BUY to the stock.

