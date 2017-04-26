App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 26, 2017 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Rallis India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated April 26, 2017.

Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on Rallis India

Rallis India (Rallis) reported a muted performance in a seasonally weak quarter i.e. Q4FY17. Sales in the standalone business (agrochemical) were flat at Rs 328 crore largely tracking muted NE monsoon in southern India and consequent drop in paddy acreages. In Q4FY17, consolidated revenues came in at Rs 348.1 crore, down 1.2% YoY.

Outlook

Going forward, on a consolidated basis, we expect revenues to grow at 10.5% CAGR in FY17-19E to Rs 2024.5 crore in FY19E (Rs 1659.3 crore in FY17). We expect EBITDA, PAT to grow at a CAGR of 15.8%, 13.7%, respectively, in FY17-19E. We continue to value Rallis at Rs 300 i.e. 25x P/E on FY19 EPS of Rs 12.0 and assign BUY to the stock.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rallis India #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.