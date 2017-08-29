App
Aug 28, 2017 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 284: Bonanza Portfolio

Bonanza Portfolio is bullish on Rallis India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 284 in its research report dated August 24, 2017.

Buy Rallis India; target of Rs 284: Bonanza Portfolio

Bonanza Portfolio's research report on Rallis India

Recently, the stock price of Rallis India Ltd. (Rallis India) corrected by ~12% from 52-week high of Rs.265 as the company has reported muted performance on standalone basis in the recent quarters. Rallis India is a market leader in the crop protection domestically and present across the agricultural value chain ranging from hybrid seeds to plant growth nutrients to organic manure & soil conditioners to crop protection. Under the crop protection segment, it manufactures and markets insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

Outlook

We value Rallis India at 24.50x FY19E EPS of Rs.11.60 to arrive at target price of Rs.284.00, an upside of ~22%.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Bonanza Portfolio #Buy #Rallis India #Recommendations

