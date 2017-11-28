App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 28, 2017 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Quess Corp; target of Rs 1170: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Quess Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1170 in its research report dated November 20, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Quess Corp


Quess Corp acquired 51% stake in Tata Business Support Services, a provider of Customer Lifecycle Management and Business Process Management. The company would fit into Quess' technology solutions portfolio (30% of revenue), strengthening offerings and providing cross-sell opportunities. Quess would pay INR1.53b in an all-cash deal, valuing TBSS at INR3b, implying a trailing sales multiple of 0.5x and EBITDA multiple of 5.4x. Valuations for the deal seem attractive given Quess' current multiples of 2.5x sales and 46x EBITDA. Our FY19/20 estimates for revenue/EBITDA/PAT increase by 8/12/8%, thereby increasing our price target by 12% to INR1,170, implying an upside of 35%.

Outlook
We value QUESS using DCF to arrive at a TP of INR1,170 (35% upside); our TP is up ~12% led by the acquisition. Valuations are rich, given its strong growth history and continued aggressive thrust on acquisitions. Over FY17-20E, we expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 31/42/62% (27/37/58% earlier), led by our assumption of 20% growth in organic business and incremental contribution by recent acquisitions. Long-term prospects stand bright, given high-growth opportunities, aggression shown on expansion and flawless execution.

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Quess Corp #Recommendations

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.