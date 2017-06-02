Buy PVR; target of Rs 1573: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1573 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on PVR
Dangal, Kaabil and Raees resulted in one of the best Januarys for PVR. Q4FY17 ad growth was impacted due to regulatory issue. We expect 18% YoY ad growth in FY18 aided by new screens and increase in ad revenues in DT Cinema screens. The company closed 4 screens in Q4FY17.
Outlook
We remain enthused by PVR’s dominance and expansion in exhibition business and envisage it to continue to benefit from strong content pipeline (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Tubelight, Wonder Women, Despicable Me 3 etc) in FY18. Screen expansion will be key monitorable. We maintain ’BUY/SO’ with target price of INR 1,573. At CMP, the stock is trading at 38.6x FY18E and 26.7x FY19E EPS.
