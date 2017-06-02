Buy PVR; target of Rs 1573: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on PVR

Dangal, Kaabil and Raees resulted in one of the best Januarys for PVR. Q4FY17 ad growth was impacted due to regulatory issue. We expect 18% YoY ad growth in FY18 aided by new screens and increase in ad revenues in DT Cinema screens. The company closed 4 screens in Q4FY17.

Outlook

We remain enthused by PVR’s dominance and expansion in exhibition business and envisage it to continue to benefit from strong content pipeline (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Tubelight, Wonder Women, Despicable Me 3 etc) in FY18. Screen expansion will be key monitorable. We maintain ’BUY/SO’ with target price of INR 1,573. At CMP, the stock is trading at 38.6x FY18E and 26.7x FY19E EPS.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.