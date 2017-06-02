App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 02, 2017 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PVR; target of Rs 1573: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1573 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy PVR; target of Rs 1573: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on PVR


Dangal, Kaabil and Raees resulted in one of the best Januarys for PVR. Q4FY17 ad growth was impacted due to regulatory issue. We expect 18% YoY ad growth in FY18 aided by new screens and increase in ad revenues in DT Cinema screens. The company closed 4 screens in Q4FY17.


Outlook


We remain enthused by PVR’s dominance and expansion in exhibition business and envisage it to continue to benefit from strong content pipeline (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Tubelight, Wonder Women, Despicable Me 3 etc) in FY18. Screen expansion will be key monitorable. We maintain ’BUY/SO’ with target price of INR 1,573. At CMP, the stock is trading at 38.6x FY18E and 26.7x FY19E EPS.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #PVR #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.