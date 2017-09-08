Buy PVR; target of Rs 1507: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on PVR

We recently interacted with Mr. Nitin Sood, CFO, PVR, to gain insights about the company’s ad growth, movie line-up and local body tax (LBT), among others. Management estimates 11.0% revenue growth with EBITDA margin at 18% for FY18, marginally impacted by weak consumer sentiment and movie line-up to-date. On Hollywood content, management stated past few quarters were one of the worst patches globally in the past 6 years (5% YoY dip versus 2% YoY growth).

Outlook

We maintain ’BUY/SO’ with revised TP of INR1,507 (earlier INR1,522). At CMP, the stock trades at 50.5x FY18E and 27.8x FY19E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.