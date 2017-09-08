App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 08, 2017 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PVR; target of Rs 1507: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1507 in its research report dated 06 September 2017.

Buy PVR; target of Rs 1507: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on PVR

We recently interacted with Mr. Nitin Sood, CFO, PVR, to gain insights about the company’s ad growth, movie line-up and local body tax (LBT), among others. Management estimates 11.0% revenue growth with EBITDA margin at 18% for FY18, marginally impacted by weak consumer sentiment and movie line-up to-date. On Hollywood content, management stated past few quarters were one of the worst patches globally in the past 6 years (5% YoY dip versus 2% YoY growth).

Outlook

We maintain ’BUY/SO’ with revised TP of INR1,507 (earlier INR1,522). At CMP, the stock trades at 50.5x FY18E and 27.8x FY19E EPS.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #PVR #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.