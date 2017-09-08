Buy PVR; target of Rs 1507: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1507 in its research report dated 06 September 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on PVR
We recently interacted with Mr. Nitin Sood, CFO, PVR, to gain insights about the company’s ad growth, movie line-up and local body tax (LBT), among others. Management estimates 11.0% revenue growth with EBITDA margin at 18% for FY18, marginally impacted by weak consumer sentiment and movie line-up to-date. On Hollywood content, management stated past few quarters were one of the worst patches globally in the past 6 years (5% YoY dip versus 2% YoY growth).
Outlook
We maintain ’BUY/SO’ with revised TP of INR1,507 (earlier INR1,522). At CMP, the stock trades at 50.5x FY18E and 27.8x FY19E EPS.
