Sep 04, 2017 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech; target of Rs 110: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 110 in its research report dated 04 September 2017.

Buy Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech; target of Rs 110: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech

Incorporated in July 2013 as Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech Private Limited, then converted to a public limited company pursuant to shareholder approval on May 27, 2016, as Pushpanjali Realms and Infratech Ltd., the company, headquartered in Haridwar (Uttarakhand), India, is into real estate. It has been promoted by first-generation entrepreneurs Deepak Mittal (MD) and Rajpal Walia (whole- time director) with experience of over 10 years in real estate.

Outlook

As it is traded on the Emerge platform and is relatively illiquid given a discount of 20% to the average P/E of its peers, it could go up to Rs.110 (P/E -12 on FY19e EPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

