May 22, 2017 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 184: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Punjab National Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 184 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Punjab National Bank


PNB reported 90% beat on operating profit, despite 8% miss on NII. One-off employee expense-related provisions write-back (INR 20.3b) and a strong contribution from non-core income (32% of PPoP) led to the strong beat.


Outlook


The bank has a coverage ratio of 40% (calc.), and in case of resolution/haircut, we do not expect significant hit to net worth. We maintain Buy with a SOTP-based target price of INR 184.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Panjab National Bank #Recommendations

