Buy Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 184: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Punjab National Bank

PNB reported 90% beat on operating profit, despite 8% miss on NII. One-off employee expense-related provisions write-back (INR 20.3b) and a strong contribution from non-core income (32% of PPoP) led to the strong beat.

Outlook

The bank has a coverage ratio of 40% (calc.), and in case of resolution/haircut, we do not expect significant hit to net worth. We maintain Buy with a SOTP-based target price of INR 184.

