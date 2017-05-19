App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 19, 2017 05:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 180: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Punjab National Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

Buy Punjab National Bank; target of Rs 180: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Punjab National Bank


Punjab National Bank’s (PNB) Q4FY17 PAT at INR 2.6bn came lower than estimate due to elevated credit cost and lower revenue. However, staff expense reversal and treasury gains cushioned the impact. Though fresh slippages at INR 69bn (>7%) continued to be high, higher write‐offs and better upgrades/recoveries restricted GNPLs to INR 554bn (flat QoQ).


Outlook


Given weak RoE, the bank is not our preferred pick. However, valuation of <0.8x FY19E P/BV post factoring in potential stress and contribution from subsidiaries renders favourable risk‐reward. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with target price of INR 180. Transition with new MD & CEO at the helm and resolution of stressed loans are key monitorables.


For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Punjab National Bank #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.