Buy PTC India Financial Services; target of Rs 52: Axis Direct
Axis Direct is bullish on PTC India Financial Services has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 52 in its research report dated June 02, 2017.
Axis Direct's research report on PTC India Financial Services
PTC India Finance (PFS) reported PAT growth of 123% YoY at Rs 109 cr led by profit on sale of investments (Rs.131 cr). Loan book grew by 43% YoY to Rs 12,342 cr, management maintained their guidance of 30-40% loan book growth for next 2-3 years led by renewable energy.
Outlook
PFS’s focus on renewable energy to drive loan book growth along with stable asset quality. Thus it should enable company to deliver 2.6‐2.7% RoA and 16‐17% RoE on ongoing basis. We expect PFS’s business to grow rapidly over next couple of years with loan book growth of 28% CAGR (FY17-19E) and PAT earnings growth of 24% CAGR (FY17-19E). At CMP the stock trades at 1.1x FY18E P/BV. We value PFS at FY18E P/BV multiple of 1.1x to arrive at target price of Rs.52 and continue to have BUY rating.
For all recommendations, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.