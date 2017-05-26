App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Prabhat Dairy; target of Rs 139: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Prabhat Dairy has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 139 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.

KR Choksey's research report on Prabhat Dairy


Prabhat dairy posted its Q4FY17 results which were below our estimates and margins were affected mainly due to higher tax expense. Its Net sales posted was INR 3771.8 Mn which is the growth of 23.0% yoy was below our estimate of projected net sales growth of 39%. EBIDTA stood at INR 298.4 Mn which is a growth of 17.0% yoy and de-growth of 21% qoq.


Outlook


We expect revenue growth to be around 17-18% for FY18E and FY19E. EBIDTA and PAT margin to improve with more products in B2C and value added segment. We expect EBIDTA margins to be around 9.3% to 9.6% and PAT margins to be in range of 2.5% to 3.0%. At CMP of INR 109.4, we have a “BUY” rating on the stock with target price of INR 139 and upside of 26.8 %.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #KR Choksey #Prabhat Dairy #Recommendations

