Jun 02, 2017 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Power Finance Corporation; target of Rs 173: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Power Finance Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 173 in its research report dated May 30, 2017.

Buy Power Finance Corporation; target of Rs 173: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Power Finance Corporation


Power Finance Corporation (PFC) reported INR34bn loss in Q4FY17 as the company realigned with RBI norms (earlier MoP, GoI approved norms). Hence, GNPLs spiked to INR 307bn (12.5%) and restructured book jumped to INR 554bn (22.5%) with consequent provisioning and income reversal hit. On the positive side, however, the entire incremental recognition was towards state sector loans, wherein current recovery rate is 97% and risk of default is low.


Outlook


We are, therefore, not revising our FY18 and FY19 estimates. However, knock in FY17 net worth (by INR 16 per share) coupled with overhang of single sector exposure and concentration risk leads to downward revision in target price to INR 173 (1x FY19E book; earlier INR 190). Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

