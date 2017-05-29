App
May 29, 2017 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 187: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 187 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 187: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on PNC Infratech


PNC Infratech’s (PNC) Q4FY17 revenue, at INR3.5bn, tumbled 41% YoY on account of delays in land acquisition in projects won in FY16. While EBITDA margin declined 13bps YoY to 13.5%, higher tax rate led to adjusted PAT, at INR 337mn, plummeting 68% YoY. Total orders in hand stand at INR 95bn (book-to-bill at 5.6x), providing strong revenue visibility.


Outlook


We will keep a close watch on the trajectory of work on new projects. We maintain ‘BUY’ with SOTP-based target price of INR 187 (INR 132 from EPC business at 18x FY19E P/E and balance from DCF valuation of BOT projects).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

