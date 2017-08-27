Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 168: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 168 in its research report dated August 21, 2017
HDFC Securities' research report on PNC Infratech
PNC Infratech (PNC) delivered inline 1QFY18 performance. Despite Rs 86.5bn order backlog (4.2x - FY18E standalone revenue), Rs 16bn of projects are awaiting ‘Appointed Date’ and Rs 36bn of HAM orders are undergoing financial closure. The revenue is weak on back of only 40% (RS 34.5bn) order backlog being under execution. Revenue should materially pickup from 4QFY18E.
Outlook
Bid pipeline is strong with ordering expected to improve from 3QFY18E. Maintain BUY, TP Rs 168/sh.
