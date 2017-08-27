Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 168: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech (PNC) delivered inline 1QFY18 performance. Despite Rs 86.5bn order backlog (4.2x - FY18E standalone revenue), Rs 16bn of projects are awaiting ‘Appointed Date’ and Rs 36bn of HAM orders are undergoing financial closure. The revenue is weak on back of only 40% (RS 34.5bn) order backlog being under execution. Revenue should materially pickup from 4QFY18E.

Outlook

Bid pipeline is strong with ordering expected to improve from 3QFY18E. Maintain BUY, TP Rs 168/sh.

