App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 05, 2017 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 166: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 166 in its research report dated May 31, 2017.

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 166: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on PNC Infratech


PNC’s order book stands at Rs 9,533cr (5.6x FY17 revenue) which grew by 72% YoY this will definitely portray the revenue growth in the coming years. PNC has been awarded four HAM (Hybrid Annuity Project) of Rs 4154cr (included in current order book) which provide strong visibility & opportunity to build up order book.


Outlook


Robust order book of 5.6x FY17 revenue and a low debt to equity of 0.9x (standalone) in FY17 provide visibility & opportunity in road segments. We value EPC business at a P/E of 17x on FY19E EPS and BOT projects at 1.2x P/B to arrive at SOTP price target of Rs 166 with BUY rating.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Geojit Financial services #PNC Infratech #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.