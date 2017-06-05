Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 166: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on PNC Infratech

PNC’s order book stands at Rs 9,533cr (5.6x FY17 revenue) which grew by 72% YoY this will definitely portray the revenue growth in the coming years. PNC has been awarded four HAM (Hybrid Annuity Project) of Rs 4154cr (included in current order book) which provide strong visibility & opportunity to build up order book.

Outlook

Robust order book of 5.6x FY17 revenue and a low debt to equity of 0.9x (standalone) in FY17 provide visibility & opportunity in road segments. We value EPC business at a P/E of 17x on FY19E EPS and BOT projects at 1.2x P/B to arrive at SOTP price target of Rs 166 with BUY rating.

