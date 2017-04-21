Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 165: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's report on PNC Infratech

PNC has been recently declared lowest bidder (L1) in two big-ticket hybrid annuity (HAM) projects from NHAI worth Rs 2720 crore. It consists of four laning of two sections of Jhansi-Khajuraho highway in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Outlook

We have also introduced FY19 estimates and we anticipate topline & bottomline to grow by 31.3% & 20.3% respectively. We have also rolled over our valuation to FY19E and maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock with a revised Target Price of Rs 165.

