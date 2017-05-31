Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 155: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on PNC Infratech

Execution in Q4FY17 was severely impacted by delays in appointed dates for PNC’s 3 big ticket projects worth Rs 2108 crore. Appointed dates were delayed as NHAI was facing land acquisition issues. However, the management expects to get appointed dates for these projects in next 3-4 months.

Outlook

Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 155. We value its construction business at Rs 127/share (at 8x FY18E EV/EBITDA) & BOT projects at Rs 24/share (traffic growth assumption – 5% per annum).

