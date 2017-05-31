App
May 31, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 155: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on PNC Infratech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated May 29, 2017.

Buy PNC Infratech; target of Rs 155: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on PNC Infratech


Execution in Q4FY17 was severely impacted by delays in appointed dates for PNC’s 3 big ticket projects worth Rs 2108 crore. Appointed dates were delayed as NHAI was facing land acquisition issues. However, the management expects to get appointed dates for these projects in next 3-4 months.


Outlook


Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 155. We value its construction business at Rs 127/share (at 8x FY18E EV/EBITDA) & BOT projects at Rs 24/share (traffic growth assumption – 5% per annum).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

