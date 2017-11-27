App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy PNB Housing Finance; target of Rs 1736: Bonanza

Bonanza is bullish on PNB Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1736 in its research report dated November 14, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bonanza's research report on PNB Housing Finance


Recently, the stock price of PNB Housing Finance Ltd. (PNB Housing) corrected by ~17% from 52-week high of Rs.1,717 despite reporting good set of numbers in the recent quarters.  With a change in management in 2011, PNB Housing witnessed an impressive turnaround, with a robust loan CAGR of 60% during FY12-17, driven by increased market penetration, expansion into new territories, higher branch count coupled with increasing branch productivity. Consequently, its market share increased from ~0.5% to over 2%, making it the 5th largest housing finance company (HFC) in India. With a hub-and-spoke model and a central processing center (CPC), the company has ensured that branches focus only on loan sourcing, hubs focus solely on underwriting and the CPC focuses only on file processing. Unlike other HFCs, which are now focusing more on the affordable housing segment, PNB Housing caters largely to the middle and upper-middle class segment. Its average ticket size of Rs.3.2mn in home loans is ~30% higher than that of HDFC and IHFL.


Outlook


With impressive turnaround, expansion into new territories, well diversified portfolio, developed capabilities to underwrite, plans to further increase branch network, increase its presence in tier-II and tier-III cities in the southern and western regions and lowest funding costs, we value PNB Housing at 4.50x FY19E ABV of Rs.385.70 to arrive at target price of Rs.1,736, an upside of ~22%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Bonanza #Buy #PNB Housing Finance #Recommendations

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.