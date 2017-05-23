App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 854: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Pidilite Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 854 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

Buy Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 854: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Pidilite Industries


Pidilite Industries’ (PIDI) Q4FY17 consolidated revenue (up 4.9% YoY) and PAT (down 8.2% YoY) came in line, while EBITDA (up 8.3% YoY) marginally surpassed estimates. Domestic volume and mix grew 7.8% YoY, reflecting pick up post demonetisation. Consolidated gross margin plummeted 209bps YoY on raw material cost pressure.


Outlook


Good performance of acquisitions (Bluecoat, Nina, ICA, etc) and entry in new markets & adjacent categories will boost growth. PIDI will benefit due to lower tax rate on adhesives in GST and shift of business from unorganised to organised players. At CMP, the stock is trading at P/E of 32.9x FY18E. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR 854.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Pidilite Industries #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.