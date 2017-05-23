Buy Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 827: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Pidilite Industries

Pidilite recorded sales growth of 7% YoY in Q4FY17 supported by same amount of volume growth. The company’s consumer & bazaar (C&B) segment recorded volume growth of 8% due to recovery in demand post demonetisation.

Outlook

We have modelled revenue CAGR of 13% in FY17-19E led by revenue CAGR of 14% from C&B segment. We reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with revised target price of Rs 827/share.

