May 23, 2017 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Pidilite Industries; target of Rs 827: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Pidilite Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 827 in its research report dated May 22, 2017.

ICICI Direct's research report on Pidilite Industries


Pidilite recorded sales growth of 7% YoY in Q4FY17 supported by same amount of volume growth. The company’s consumer & bazaar (C&B) segment recorded volume growth of 8% due to recovery in demand post demonetisation.


Outlook


We have modelled revenue CAGR of 13% in FY17-19E led by revenue CAGR of 14% from C&B segment. We reiterate our BUY recommendation on the stock with revised target price of Rs 827/share.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

